Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

AMD stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. 26,536,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,077,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

