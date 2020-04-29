Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $67.50

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMD. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. 58,973,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,077,024. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

