aelf Price Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. aelf has a market capitalization of $39.14 million and approximately $20.20 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Koinex, IDEX and BigONE. During the last week, aelf has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.48 or 0.02481921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00207173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00062334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00046217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000192 BTC.

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, Bancor Network, Huobi, Binance, BCEX, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, GOPAX, DDEX, Tokenomy, Koinex, ABCC, Gate.io, AirSwap, IDEX, Allbit, Hotbit, BigONE, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

