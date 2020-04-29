AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other AES news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tish Mendoza acquired 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,858.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,702,000 after buying an additional 30,109,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after buying an additional 2,033,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,829,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,087,000 after buying an additional 1,186,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AES stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,761,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.
AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AES will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
