Aeternity Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $34.57 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy, Mercatox, ZB.COM and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 354,462,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,641,786 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Mercatox, Zebpay, OOOBTC, FCoin, Radar Relay, Crex24, IDAX, Koinex, BitMart, Gate.io, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, BigONE, HADAX, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Liqui, Binance, Bithumb and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.