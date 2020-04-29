Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 29.52% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 1,212,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,245. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. ValuEngine raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

