AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 690,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,835,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,811,000 after buying an additional 180,919 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,519,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in AGCO by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after buying an additional 156,948 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.94. 469,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

