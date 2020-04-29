AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Lowered to $16.50

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGNC. Bank of America upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,936,749. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.80. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

