AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 131,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after buying an additional 393,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,491,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,413,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.