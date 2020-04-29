Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.25% of Agree Realty worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Agree Realty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,450. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

