Aion Trading Up 31% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Aion token can now be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. During the last week, Aion has traded 31% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $33.99 million and $3.42 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.48 or 0.02481921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00207173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00062334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00046217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Liqui, Koinex, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, IDEX, LATOKEN, BitForex, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Binance and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

