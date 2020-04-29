Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at SunTrust Banks

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

