Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $120.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s previous close.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.88. 5,013,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,142 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,334 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

