Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $125.00 at B. Riley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s current price.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.05.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $8.05 on Wednesday, hitting $93.88. 5,013,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,227. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $108.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 1,021,010 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 11,357 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 462,973 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after buying an additional 361,154 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management now owns 15,205 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 99,452 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

