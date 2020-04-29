Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 1,055,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,458. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

A number of analysts have commented on AKBA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,656.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

