Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Aker BP ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

DETNF stock remained flat at $$14.03 on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

