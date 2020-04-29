Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Alaska Communications Systems Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 10,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,907. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 5.06%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

