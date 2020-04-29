Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Albany International (NYSE:AIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 221,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19. Albany International has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 55,161.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,611,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,811 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,183,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 501,276 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 403,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

