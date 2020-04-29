Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Makes New $47.72 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

