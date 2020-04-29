Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,094.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski bought 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,250. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Alkermes by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

