AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 143.5%.

AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. 591,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.43 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $460,465.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seth P. Bernstein purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

