Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of ALSN traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. 15,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.