Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 16.46. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at $932,380.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $71,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160 over the last three months. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

