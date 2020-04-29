Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.60. 209,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.01. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $147.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.17.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,973,540 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

