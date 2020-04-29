Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) Stock Position Increased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF accounts for 3.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VMOT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.