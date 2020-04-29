Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Doliver Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,233.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,187.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.81. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $876.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 43.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price objective (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

