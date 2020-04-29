Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,233.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,187.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.81. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 43.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

