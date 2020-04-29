Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $114.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,347.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,668,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,673. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $921.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,183.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,317.25. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,504.13.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

