Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $1,560.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.17.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $873.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,183.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,317.25. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

