Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00 at Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.08.

GOOGL traded up $107.88 on Wednesday, hitting $1,340.47. 3,036,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,183.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,317.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,742,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,750,949,000 after acquiring an additional 734,667 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $2,411,000. Gerstein Fisher raised its holdings in Alphabet by 19.8% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management now owns 442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

