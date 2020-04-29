Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,505.00 price objective (up from $1,340.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,485.28.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,183.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,317.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

