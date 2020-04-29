Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.08.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $107.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,340.47. 3,036,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,673. The stock has a market cap of $847.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,183.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,317.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,742,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,750,949,000 after acquiring an additional 734,667 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Gerstein Fisher raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management now owns 442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.