Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,600.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.17.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,183.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,317.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.