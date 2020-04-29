Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,485.28.

GOOGL opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,183.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,317.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

