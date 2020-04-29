Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AYX. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.38.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,788. Alteryx has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $160.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $4,370,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $680,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,025 shares of company stock worth $66,901,332. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

