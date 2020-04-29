Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Up 17.1% in April

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 1,938,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

