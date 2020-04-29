Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for 15.7% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113,552 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,111.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,296,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 73,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $230.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.20 and a 200-day moving average of $229.34. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

