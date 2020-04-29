Altus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 5.8% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

