American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.89.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.