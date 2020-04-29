American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Update

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 609,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.30. 439,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.88%.

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

