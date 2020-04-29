American Investment Services Inc. Acquires 3,932 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

