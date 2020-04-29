American Investment Services Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jentner Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2301 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

