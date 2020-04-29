American Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.