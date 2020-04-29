American Investment Services Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

