American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

