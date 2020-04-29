American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $183.09 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.49 and its 200 day moving average is $186.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

