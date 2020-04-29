American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 1,452 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

