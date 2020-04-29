American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 4,175 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.9% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

