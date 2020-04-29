American Investment Services Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,946 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

