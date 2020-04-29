American Investment Services Inc. Sells 152,259 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,259 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 5.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,006,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

